New Shyne Song to Debut on XXLMag.com & Hot 97 Tonight

Shyne's return to hip-hop has finally begun. After years of absence Po is back and he's ready to hit the airwaves with his full-fledged comeback song.

Shyne has been hard at work on new material ever since signing a seven-figure-deal with Def Jam Records in February, and tonight (April 12) Funkmaster Flex will be premiering The Godfather’s latest joint. The track, dubbed “Messiah,” is the first official song from Shyne and it gives fans the chance to witness what the Brooklyn-bred artist has been quietly crafting since being released from jail in October 2009. As previously reported Shyne served eight years on assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession charges, following his arrest in the highly-publicized 1999 night club shooting that left three people injured.

Shortly after Flex plays the new joint on his Hot 97 show (7 p.m. EST), XXLMag.com will post the song for fans not located in the New York area to hear. CLICK HERE XXL wants to hear fans' feedback of what they think of Shyne's much-anticipated record. Hit us up with comments and let us know what you think of the new track from Shyne Po!

Stay tuned to XXLMag.com for more new songs by Shyne with some surprising collaborators. —Elan Mancini