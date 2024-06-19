The Break Presents – NASAAN

NASAAN is uniquely tasked with balancing the line between standing within a lasting legacy in hip-hop and creating one for himself. As the son of late D12 frontman, Proof, NASAAN's innate lyrical ability has received major cosigns from renowned OGs in the game such as Busta Rhymes, Royce 5'9" and, of course, Eminem. On the flip side, NASAAN stands tall among Detroit's current generation of artists on both the mic and behind the boards, as is evident on self-produced tracks like "Lunchroom Freestyle" featuring fellow Michigan native, BabyTron.

Watch NASAAN pulls up to XXL's The Break: Live for an interview about the concept behind his new mixtape Error 404, his late father's impact on the rap game and so much more.

Age: 25

Reppin': Detroit

Instagram: @nasaan

TikTok: @saanlaurent

Notable Releases: Songs: "Goated" with Royce Da 5'9", "Lunchroom Freestyle" featuring BabyTron, "Devil to Atlanta"; Projects: Error 404 mixtape

Label: Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound

Currently Working On: Error 404 (Deluxe) mixtape expected this summer.

Influenced by: "Musically, probably Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, Bankroll Fresh, R.I.P. him, he's an Atlanta legend. Young Thug and Future, I love them individually for different reasons. Those guys, you but them in one big a*s pot and it's like everything I am musically."

My standout moments to date have been:

"Just certain people reaching out. A lot of people I idolized and looked up to, or saw on the other side of the screen, I have relationships with. It be like, 'Oh, this is working.'"

My goal in hip-hop is:

"I want to impact the world and generations with authenticity and just let people feel comfortable in they skin. I want to let people know if there's a will, there's a way."

Watch NASAAN's The Break: Live Interview

Follow NASAAN on Spotify.

Standouts:

"Goated" with Royce Da 5'9"

"Lunchroom Freestyle" featuring BabyTron

"Devil to Atlanta"

"Cullinan Gang" featuring Icewear Vezzo

Error 404