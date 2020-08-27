Nas Says He “Got Too High” to Do Collaboration With The Notorious B.I.G

Nas fumbled the bag with this one. In a recent interview to promote his new album, King's Disease, Escobar divulged how a little marijuana got in the way of a significant collaboration.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), while speaking with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Nas explained why the collaboration between himself and The Notorious B.I.G. never came to fruition. The 46-year-old rapper revealed he got too high when they were supposed to do a couple of tracks together in the 1990s.

"I got too high," Nas began, explaining how a blunt with Big Poppa threw him off his game. "I was in the studio and Big was rolling up some of that chocolate from Brooklyn and he didn't warn me. I was zonked out, yo. There's pictures of that session out there, I think. Yeah, we was supposed to do a couple of songs but I was going to remix some stuff for Ready to Die."

As the conversation continued, Charlamagne Tha God inquired about which songs the Queens native was supposed to appear on with B.I.G. Esco quickly responded, "Gimmie the Loot," which is a fan favorite from the late Brooklyn MC's debut studio album, Ready to Die. Charlamagne doubled down on his questions, asking Nas why he opted not to return the next day to try to get the records done with Biggie. To this, the Illmatic rhymer replied, "I was still high."

Although the iconic collaborative effort never came about, Nas doesn't appear to be putting himself down about the missed opportunity. However, since the session was never rescheduled, hip-hop heads never got to see these two legends hop on a track together before Biggie's passing in March of 1997.

Check out Nas' full interview with The Breakfast Club below. His statements about being "too high" to do music with The Notorious B.I.G. while they were in the studio starts at the 47:00-mark.