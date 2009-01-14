Nas & Kelis Expecting Baby

Nas and Kelis are reportedy are on their way to becoming parents.

According to Us Weekly the hip-hop power couple, who got married 3 years ago in Atlanta, are extremely excited about the birth of their first child together. "It's all they are talking about,” a close source told the celebrity publication. “She is carrying hip-hop royalty!"

The Queensbridge rapper has one daughter, Destiny, with his ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan.

Nas was recently in the news after teen sensation Soulja Boy accused him of "killing hip-hop" by naming his 2006 album Hip-Hop is Dead.- Elan Mancini