Nas & Damian Marley Snag Lil Wayne for Collabo LP, New Tracklisting Revealed

Last night (March 10), XXLMag.com previewed the collaborative project from Nas and Damian Marley, Distant Relatives, and it seems as if is the long awaited album is almost ready to see the light of day.

The disc, set to come out through Universal Republic in either May or June, features cameos from Lil Wayne, Joss Stone, K'NAAN and Jamaican music legend Dennis Brown, as well as a bonus track with Junior Reid. All 14-songs, which were dedicated to the hoods in America and Africa, were produced by Marley, who seamlessly merges the worlds of hip-hop and reggae.

Distant Relatives singles, “Strong Will Continue” and “As We Enter,” have already made their way online.

Nas and Damian previously worked together on "Road to Zion" for Marley's 2005 solo effort, Welcome to Jamrock —Brooklyne Gipson

Peep the official track listing below:

1. As We Enter

2. Tribal War (feat. K’NAAN)

3. Strong Will Continue

4. Leaders

5. Wisdom (Sabali)

6. Count Your Blessings

7. Disappear

8. The Promised Land (feat. Dennis Brown)

9. Nah Mean

10. Angola (Friends)

11. My Generation (feat. Lil Wayne and Joss Stone)

12. Africa Must Wake Up (Feat. K’NAAN)

13. BONUS TRACK Ancient People (feat. Junior Reid)

[Editor's note: XXL has learned that one more song, "In His Own Word," will also be included on the album]