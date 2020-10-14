MTV Cribs to Return to TV Next Year

Reboot season is in full effect.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), MTV announced the return of reality TV show MTV Cribs. According to a report from Variety, MTV International and Viacom have green-lit two versions of the show: one that will take place in the United States and another in United Kingdom.

While the European version is set to debut Oct. 26, 2020 with guests like Stefflon Don, the U.S. reboot will not premiere until 2021. No American rappers have been named as guests on the show just yet, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner will be taking part in the U.S. airing of the series.

Craig Orr, vice president of original content and development for youth and entertainment at ViacomCBS, told Variety in a statement, "MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favorite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous."

MTV Cribs debuted in 2000, and had a 13-season run. Over the years, the advancements in technology have sprouted many versions of the show. In 2017, Snapchat saw its own version of the series, while CMT, also owned by ViacomCBS, unleashed their adaptation for teen demographics. Snoop Dogg, Redman, Trick Daddy and 50 Cent are among many rappers who have appeared on the show, which allows viewers into all parts of their homes. Redman's appearance on the show is one of the most memorable for the way in which he kept it real and did not attempt to clean up his home prior to MTV cameras coming in.

There is no word on when production for the reboot of the show took place, but it's possible that the show started filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down various projects around the world. MTV Cribs is one of many popular series expected to make a return. A reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is expected to air on the Peacock network soon.

Revisit Redman's MTV Cribs' episode below.