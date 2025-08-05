There’s a New Mobb Deep Album on the Way

Mobb Deep have a new album on the way.

New Mobb Deep Album Coming

On Aug. 2, The Alchemist revealed the news that a new project from Havoc and Prodigy is coming, via X. "The new Mobb Deep album is done. Produced entirely by Havoc and The Alchemist," Alc tweeted.

The legendary beatmaker didn't offer any more details on the upcoming project.

Mobb Deep's Lengthy Hiatus

This will be the duo's first album since 2014's The Infamous Mobb Deep, and the first Mobb Deep album released since the 2017 passing of Prodigy. P died on June 20, 2017, after reportedly being hospitalized for complications related to sickle cell anemia, which he had battled since birth. His official cause of death was accidental choking, as it was revealed he choked on an egg while in the hospital.

Since Prodigy's death, Havoc has carried on the group's legacy on solo and collab projects, including In the Name of Prodigy with Flee Lord (2020), Extreme Measures with Dark Lo (2021), Wreckage Manner with Styles P (2021) and more, as well as a slew of guest appearances.

The New Mobb Deep Album

The new Mobb Deep album has been a long time in the making. Back in 2018, Havoc revealed that he was working on a new album.

"The way that I'm reflecting on it is just trying to keep the legacy alive," Hav explained. "We deserve that. And I'm actually currently working on the album in conjunction with [Prodigy's] family."

This will be Prodigy's first posthumous project. 2025 marks 30 years since the release of Mobb Deep's critically acclaimed sophomore album, The Infamous.

Check out The Alchemist giving an update on the new Mobb Deep album below.

See The Alchemist Reveal a New Mobb Deep Album Is on the Way

