Mike WiLL Made-It Has More Production on Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

If you are feeling Kendrick Lamar's new single "Humble.," where he snaps over Mike WiLL Made-It production, there's more where that came from.

The Atlanta producer recently sat down with Power 105's The Breakfast Club, where he talked about stepping out of the box, as far as who he works with. “I got something coming this week, and I got two more on that project,” Mike added. The subliminal warning of things to come coincides with the release of the K. Dot collab.

The Compton rapper first announced Cornrow Kenny season would soon be upon us last week, when he put up a picture on Instagram that only contained the Roman numeral IV. Later that day, he put out the single "The Heart Part 4," where he goes at an unnamed rapper many are speculating is Big Sean.

Earlier this week, he dropped the "Humble" video where he recreates The Last Supper. Lamar definitely has the ears of the masses, even if some people aren't feeling it.

He and Mike Will previously linked up on the Ransom 2 track "Perfect Pint" and the song "Buy the World" off Ransom.

Check out the full interview below, where the A-Town beat maker also talks producing for Katy Perry and the ascension of his proteges Rae Sremmurd.

