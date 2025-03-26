Meek Mill Calls Cap on Crazy Story He Was Kidnapped and Held for Ransom by Los Angeles Crips

Meek Mill says the story about him being kidnapped and held for ransom by Los Angeles Crips is completely false.

Meek Mill Responds to Story He Was Kidnapped

The Philadelphia rapper is back in the headlines after an interview resurfaced showing Los Angeles gang member Luce Cannon claiming he once kidnapped Meek and held him for ransom for $50,000 until Rick Ross paid up. According to Luce's story, which can be seen below, he was in the club with "50" other gang members and caught Meek slipping. He claims he grabbed Meek and made him call Rozay to pay ransom money for Meek's release.

Ross allegedly brought the money to club and paid alleged Rollin 60s gang leader Big U who supposedly kept all the cash. This led to a falling out between Luce and Big U.

On Tuesday night (March 25), Meek reacted to the clip by calling cap on the claims.

"This guy must be using a story to confuse his indictment because I never seen him B4," Meek wrote on X. "I woulda put him to 'gods test' on the spot! I never even met buddy but I don't 'negotiate' with fake thugs ask him what chain because all my chains some shit lol watches all 300k up vibes."

He continued: "It's blatant 'they' trying to use to internet and create a for you even if it's not your life we can see clear d**kheads ... the jig is up from all. These bought of fake hip hop pages! That sh*t work for kids not for grown men!...It's a real world real la ni**as that respect the sh*t out me how I carry myself in an open arms wya to build my people up ion care where you from... that's why you seen my around NIPSEY and others ... men of respect and honor!"

"I changed my life by blessings .... but i always been down to meet up with 'fake street bully's in abandon areas' where it's no civilians and take they heart!" Meek added.

Luce Cannon's recounting of the incident is mentioned in the recent gang indictment, which charges Big U, Luce Cannon and other alleged Los Angeles Rollin 60s gang members of being part of a criminal organization with Big U at the helm. Big U was arrested on March 19 and charged with committing a series of racketeering crimes, including extortion, human trafficking, fraud and the 2021 murder of an aspiring rapper on U's record label.

See Luce Cannon claim he kidnapped Meek Mill and Meek's response below.

Watch Luce Cannon Claim He Kidnapped Meek Mill

See Meek Mill Call Cap on Story He Was Kidnapped and Held for Ransom by Los Angeles Crips