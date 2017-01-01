Martin Shkreli Reveals How He Got Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Album

Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli refuses to relinquish his 15 minutes of fame. With his recent purchase of what looks to be Lil Wayne's highly-anticipated, unreleased album Tha Carter V, he has ensured that his name will live on in the hip-hop community a wee bit longer. The question remains, how did he get his hands on Tune's coveted LP? The "Pharmo Bro" recently revealed some details as to how he ended up with the project during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks.

In the nearly two-hour talk, Shkreli continues to say he has the real deal. “I do have what I believe to be a two-CD, authentic, Carter V final product mixed down,” said Shkreli. “Nobody knows what Tha Carter V is. If fact, nobody can say until Lil Wayne says, ‘This is Tha Carter V. He’s controlling it. If he says, ‘You know what? That two-CD thing that Martin has? I’m gonna add some stuff. I’m gonna take a track off and put in five more.’ If he says that’s Tha Carter V, then that’s Tha Carter V, it’s his call. Not my call.”

Wayne's team has confirmed the snippet Martin played is off Tha Carter V album. As far as how he obtained the project, Shkreli says someone he calls the "seller," contacted him with the offer, and said he got the project through legal means. The unnamed "seller" is not in Tune's camp.

When it comes to possible lawsuits from Wayne or his label, Shkreli believes he is in the clear. “I believe that the sale is legal,” he said. “Criminal law? Forget it … I don’t believe that Lil Wayne could sue me. I don’t believe Birdman can sue me. I don’t think Universal could sue me. It’s a legal sale.”

Check out the entire interview, above.

Here Are the 50 Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2016