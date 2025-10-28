Marlo’s Murder Still Unsolved Five Years Later

Quality Control rapper Marlo was killed over five years ago, and the incident remains a cold case.

Marlo was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle on Interstate 285 in Atlanta on July 11, 2020, and in the years since, police have been left with more questions than answers. On Oct. 24, Fox 5 News Atlanta reported on the case, revealing that one has come forward with information about the crime and police have no suspects.

"It's been a hard five years," Marlo's father, Rudolph Johnson, told the news outlet. "We haven't had closure yet."

Police say Marlo was in the studio on the day of his death. He was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. While there haven't been any advances in the case, police say Marlo was the intended target of the shooting.

"We are not gonna let this situation just slide under the rug," Johnson said. "Nah, I'm not gonna do that. I'm going to get out and do whatever I can to make noise so this case can be solved."

Marlo inked a deal with Quality Control in 2017 and had a close relationship with Lil Baby. Marlo would go on to release five mixtapes with the label, including his debut, 2 the Hard Way, with Lil Baby.

Marlo was one of several rappers who would sadly lose their lives in 2020, including MF Doom, Pop Smoke, King Von, Fred The Godson, FBG Duck and others.

Watch Fox 5's Coverage of the Marlo Murder