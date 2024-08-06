Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Went to Rehab and Has Been Completely Sober for a Year

Machine Gun Kelly has rebuked his former vices and has been living a life of sobriety for the past year.

Machine Gun Kelly Talks Sobriety Journey

On Monday (Aug. 5), MGK was a guest on the Dumb Blonde podcast with host Bunnie XO. During the chat, the rapper-rocker revealed he's been to rehab and has since been living the sober life for the past 12 months.

"I'm completely sober from everything. I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," MGK reveals in the clip below.

The Ohio rhymer says being sober has been a benefit to his relationship with his daughter, Casie. "I'm really happy when I'm clear and me and my daughter are having our conversations and I'm coming from a place of being centered and holding space for what a child needs from their parent," he continues.

"Both of my feet are on the ground and I'm unstoppable," he adds.

MGK and Megan Fox Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Last month, MGK made headlines after sparking pregnancy rumors with his former girlfriend Megan Fox with the new video for his Jelly Roll-assisted song "Lonely Road." Fox makes a cameo in the video appearing to be pregnant. Toward the end of the visual, she reveals a baby.

Back in March, Fox confirmed her engagement to MGK is off. During the Dumb Blonde interview, MGK admits his substance abuse had to do with the relationship ending and says Fox's disappointment in him not being able to stop was a reason he went to rehab in the first place.

Check out MGK talking about being sober below.

Watch MGK on Dumb Blonde Podcast