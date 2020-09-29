Mac Miller was a one in a million artist for his talents, and his personality behind the music was even more special. Every day, he's missed a little more.

From Jay-Z to former President Barack Obama to his family, friends and fans, they all appreciated Mac's undeniable presence. And with a personality like his, there was no wonder he was beloved by millions. Mac was always seen dancing, smiling, or encouraging his fans to love themselves and those around them to their fullest capacity.

Before his tragic death on Sept. 7, 2018, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native created a name for himself in hip-hop and beyond with countless mixtapes, six studio albums, collaborations with some of the music industry's best and brightest, electric performances and the pocket full of sunshine he carried around him that was captured on video many times over the years.

Mac's charisma and comedic side has been caught on camera as both a kid and during memorable artist moments. Though he's no longer here, the videos left behind remind everyone of the light that lived within him. Whether it's him as a kid spitting The Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight," with all the passion he could muster or the former 2011 XXL Freshman living the good life while lighting a Cuban cigar as he golfs in Savannah, Ga., Mac Miller was a one-of-a-kind spirit.

More than two years after his passing, XXL remembers his good energy in some of the best clips XXL could find on the internet. These Mac Miller moments captured on video will put a smile on your face.