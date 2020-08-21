Logic Says He’ll Come Out of Retirement to Drop a Mixtape If Petition Gets 1 Million Signatures

Fans have the rare opportunity to pull Logic out of retirement and it only requires their John Hancock.

On Friday (Aug. 21), during an interview with Hard Knock TV, a multi-platform video production and entertainment company, the rapper played a series of unreleased tracks nearly a month after Logic hung up his mic to focus on fatherhood. When asked by the YouTube show's host, Nick Huff Barili, if Logic would ever actually offer the music, the rapper said he'd do so if fans signed a petition for it.

"If you get a million people to start the petition, I'll drop a free mixtape," Logic said reluctantly. During this portion of the interview, Logic seemed uninterested in releasing a new project. After Barili's continued persistence, the 30-year-old rapper agreed, but only if the fans' demand meets the number of petition signatures he's seeking.

Earlier in the interview, the Under Pressure MC introduced the mixtape's concept, playing his rendition of Polo G's "Go Stupid" featuring Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa.

"Yeah, I was gonna do this mixtape where I just rap on everybody's beats," he started. As the conversation goes on, Logic explained why he was hesitant to put the unheard music out. "I don't know, I don't think anybody really wants a free mixtape with me, I don't know," he said candidly. "I like the idea of rapping on other people's beats, because it was fun, brought a hunger in me, because you have to rap as good if not better than the original person, that's why my mixtapes were the way that they were."

The Change.org petition currently has more than 15,000 signatures.

Logic officially retired from hip-hop on July 24 following the release of his fifth and final studio album, No Pressure. The LP wrapped up the two-part Pressure series that dates back to 2014, when he released Under Pressure. After delivering his most recent effort, Logic admitted to feeling bullied by internet and media personalities like Joe Budden, who often criticized his work and presence in hip-hop. Logic now has a new deal with Twitch, rumored to be worth millions.

Watch Logic talk about possibly ditching retirement to release a new mixtape at the 29:30-mark.