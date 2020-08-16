Lil Yachty Performs at Drive-In Concert: Video

Coronavirus restrictions have forced artists to adapt when it comes to staying active in their crafts. Lil Yachty recently took advantage of a new way to safely showcase music by performing for a drive-in concert.

Presented by SPKRBX, who held the show at The Lakeshore Drive-In at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Boat's socially distanced show went down on Friday (Aug. 14). Yachty fittingly wore a Glory Boyz hoodie while performing in the Windy City and ran through a collection of tracks for a masked crowd, many of whom watched from their cars, which were parked a safe distance apart.

The event promoters are hoping this will help the live entertainment industry stay thriving through the pandemic. "We have come together to create a socially responsible event series that puts gigs in the hands of industry professionals and creates space for Chicagoans to get back to enjoying live entertainment safely," a mission statement on the Lake Shore Drive-In website reads. "Chicago's music, arts, and culture are unlike any other. The Lakeshore Drive-In will combine local talent with national leaders to showcase truly unique experiences."

Dozens of hip-hop tours that were supposed to happen this year have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While some artists are refraining from performing until things get better, others have thrown caution to the wind and continued to do shows in states where they are allowed. With safer alternatives like the Lakeshore Drive-In series popping up, more artists will probably be hitting the road soon.

Check out footage from Lil Yachty's Lakeshore Drive-In show below.