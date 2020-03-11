Lil Yachty Reacts to Backlash for Wearing a Dress in “Oprah’s Bank Account” Video

Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account” video may be a funny parody of The Oprah Winfrey Show, but some people don’t find Yachty donning a dress a laughing matter.

On Wednesday (March 11), the 2016 XXL Freshman hopped on his Twitter account to address the backlash he's been getting for wearing a wig and dress in the visual. Yachty portrays Boprah Winfrey, a highly popular talk show host who interviews Drake and DaBaby who also appear on the song. Of course, Yachty is giving a nod to Oprah Winfrey, the billionaire television mogul.

Hours after the video premiered, hundreds of people flooded Lil Boat’s Twitter timeline wondering why he’s wearing a dress.

“Lil Yachty fell off and now he gotta put on a dress to sell records,” tweeted one person.

In response, Yachty posted a tweet demanding that everyone chill out.

“Bitch it’s just supposed to be entertaining... it ain’t even that deep, y’all Nigga’s so in denial with y’all masculinity shit like this bother y’all.. Relax,” he tweeted.

Yachty then shared a tweet from one user who wrote, "You are Bi. Dressed up as a damn woman you done let the black community down." His response was a meme of NBA player Russell Westbrook with a puzzled look on his face.

The backlash hasn't dampened Yachty's fun-loving spirit of the video. He went on his Instagram page and shared a Triller video of himself wearing a wig and a dress dancing with Drake and DaBaby to their new banger.

Check out more reactions to Lil Yachty wearing a dress below.