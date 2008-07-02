Lil Wayne Cracks 1.5 Million Barrier With Tha Carter III

Weezy F. Baby is still hot. The Cash Money star moved just over 200,000 copies of his latest album, Tha Carter III, to push the project over the 1.5 million sold mark. Lil Wayne is sitting in the number two position on the Billboard Top 200 chart for the second consecutive week behind Coldplay.

Oscar winners Three 6 Mafia(See them check in with XXL via video from Sweden) debuted on the charts with their new album, Last 2 Walk. The long-awaited LP landed them the number five slot, however, the project only moved 76, 722 copies.

Plies, who debuted in the top five with his sophomore set Definition of Real, is still sticking around. The Florida native is currently at number 11, just missing the top 10 by a few thousand copies. His latest single, "Please Excuse My Hands," featuring Jamie Foxx and The Dream, has just been sent to radio.

N.E.R.D. (Check out their tracks in the Bangers section) is at number 38 on the charts after three weeks, while Bun B is at number 54 after six weeks and a total of 206, 576 copies sold of his sophomore solo set II Trill.

2 Pistols fell from number 32 to number 110, as his debut Death Before Dishonor sold just over 6, 000 copies to push his two-week total to 22, 388. Young Jeezy protege Blood Raw's debut, My Life, sinks to number 118 from 29 in its second week of release, selling a total of 23,732 copies.

Making debuts on the charts this week were Immortal Technique's collaborative effort with Green Lantern, 3rd World, and The RZA's Digi Snacks. The Technique/Green project landed at number 99 on the charts with first-week sales of 7, 306 copies.

RZA's "Bobby Digital" project, released on Koch Records, debuted at number 111. Digi Snacks moved a total of 6, 565 copies in its first week of release.---Anthony Thomas.