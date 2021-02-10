Lil Uzi Vert Claims Jay-Z Compared Uzi to Prince

Lil Uzi Vert claims Jay-Z has compared the Philly rapper to an iconic music legend.

Last night (Feb. 9), Uzi went on Twitter and told his followers that Hov and Juan "OG Juan" Perez, who is Jay's longtime friend, business partner and the president of Roc Nation Sports, likened the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper to Prince.

"OG and Hov said I’m Like Prince ..so I’m Lil Prince now," Uzi tweeted, including an umbrella and a bat emoji.

Uzi didn't offer any additional context, but in a follow-up tweet, he thanked Jay, OG Juan and who can be presumed to be Juan's wife, Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation. Lil Uzi is signed to Roc Nation underneath the management umbrella and has a label deal with Atlantic Records.

He wrote, "Thank you ... Des Juan and Hov. Changing my life as we speak 💰 ®️."

Clearly, the comparison is one Lil Uzi Vert would be fond of as Prince has been deemed an artist with astronomical talent who has crossed genres and seamlessly melded R&B and rock. Prince's undeniable musical ability essentially made himself a rock star of sorts, which is what Uzi has referred to himself as for years.

Back in 2016, Uzi affirmed to XXL in our spring 2016 issue that he is indeed a rock star.

"I like to look cool and dress nice. Lil Uzi is a rock star. Just know that," he said.

Even early on in Lil Uzi Vert's career, he told XXL, "Trap rap rock star. I want to be as big as I can be. I want to be one of the biggest artists. I want to be remembered like, 'He is crazy. He is phenomenal.' I just want to be one of the biggest."

The former 2016 XXL Freshman even deemed himself as such on his unreleased track "Like This (Alone Time)," in which he rhymes on the chorus, "Like, this the way I rage on some rock star shit."

He also says on the second verse, "Yeah, kick my little shit with a rock star bitch/Yeah, turn her right around and give her rock star dick."

Maybe Jay-Z and OG Juan's comparison will manifest into some Prince-influenced music for Lil Uzi Vert in the future.