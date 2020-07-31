Here Are Lil Uzi Vert’s 25 Best Guest Verses

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the rappers who made it cool to be different. A stylistic anomaly in the Philadelphia rap scene, Uzi has gained a cult following since the release of his debut project, Purple Thoughtz EP Vol. 1, which debuted in 2014. In the last six years, he’s become one of the biggest young artists in the rap game due to projects like Luv Is Rage 2 and Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, and celebrated singles like “XO Tour Llif3,” “Money Longer,” “Do What I Want” and “You Was Right.” 2020 has seen a resurgence in the Uzi brand, with an end to his three-year album hiatus by releasing the hugely successful Eternal Atake LP in March.

While his solo material is lauded, LUV has blessed us with some fire guest verses as well. Uzi’s collaborations with Playboi Carti on “wokeuplikethis*” and "Shoota" stand out as more memorable contributions. There's also his ever-popular feature on Migos' "Bad and Boujee," his linkup with the late Juice Wrld on "Wasted" ("Rockstar, that's our style, these boys can't take it (Yeah)/Hatin', but they're still tryna take our cadence (Woah)") and teaming up with Young Thug on "Up," on which Uzi boasts he's a loner and a stoner. Even more recently, Uzi blessed Young Nudy’s “Extendo" with a noteworthy 16.

This year alone, Uzi has become even more sought after. He’s cranked up his guest star output with a dozen feature appearances already on projects from Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, Future, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

With Lil Uzi turning up and taking advantage of his star power in 2020, XXL highlights 25 of Baby Pluto’s best guest verses.