Lil Skies was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run car accident in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Lil Skies Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run Car Accident

According to the Chambersburg Police Department's website, Lil Skies was arrested on May 20 after he was involved in a car accident. Police say the 25-year-old rapper, born Kimetrius Christopher Foose, allegedly sped away without exchanging information with the other person involved in the collision.

An inmate record from the Franklin County Jail indicates that Lil Skies has been released, although the particulars surrounding his bail conditions at the time of his departure from the facility remain undisclosed.

XXL has reached out to the Chambersburg Police Department and the Franklin County Jail for comment.

Who Is Lil Skies?

Lil Skies is a talented rapper who rose to stardom during the Soundcloud era. His introduction to music came from his father, Michael Burton Jr., who was a rapper previously known as Dark Skies before changing it to BurntMan. Obviously, Lil Skies' stage name pays homage to his father's former rap alias.

In 2017, Skies garnered major streams with a string of songs including "Rude" and "Signs of Jealousy." Atlantic Records took notice of the Pennsylvania rhymer's massive streaming stats and partnered with him through Skies' label, All We Got. In 2018, Skies dropped his major label mixtape, Life of a Dark Rose, which debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lil Skies released his second project, Shelby, in 2019 and followed it with his third studio effort, Unbothered, in 2021.

Skies' last album was Out Ur Body Music, which he dropped in back in March.

Lil Skies currently lives in a Waynesboro, Pa., and shares parenting duties of his five-year-old son with long-term girlfriend, Jacey Fugate.

