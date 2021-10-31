Lil Durk Appears to Respond to French Montana Saying He Gave the Rap Game Durk

It looks like Lil Durk doesn't agree with French Montana's assertion that the Bronx rapper put Durk in the game.

On Sunday (Oct. 31), Durk posted a series of photos of himself on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he seems to indirectly address French's recent Twitter rant. "A nigga said he made me that’s the biggest cap…… 7220," Durkio typed out in the caption.

The issue over French Montana claiming to be the king-maker to Lil Durk's stardom started last week when French got heated and responded to a viral tweet that asserted French didn't have any solo slaps. After naming several solo songs he thought were worthy of praise, French continued on a brief rant. "THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE ME AND MAX B DIDN’T GIVE THEM THE BIGGEST 'WAVEE' Literally COKE WAVE 1,2,3," he tweeted in all caps. "THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’T GIVE THEM CHINX DRUGZ LIL DURK AND HARRY FRAUD...."

For what it's worth, after making a name for himself and his OTF movement, Durk reportedly inked with French Montana's Coke Boys label in 2013. However, the signing was never made official. Durk was signed to Def Jam from 2012-2018. In 2016, he commented on French's lack of support for his new album during an interview on The Breakfast Club, but said there was no love lost between the two rappers. Durk is currently on Alamo Records.

French Montana is currently prepping the release of his new album, They Got Amnesia, which is set to drop on Nov. 12. He recently released his latest single "I Really Don't Care."