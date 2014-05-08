Lil Boosie Has Joined Vine and Tumblr

During the five years while Lil Boosie was in prison, the entire world changed and the Louisiana rapper is just getting acclimated to the year 2014. To catch up with the times, Boosie has now joined the massively popular social media tools Vine and Tumblr.

Bad Azz's fist ever Vine post captured the MC being taught what a "selfie" is--funny to think that such a thing didn't exist five short years ago while his Tumblr page is a collection of music, GIFS, photos and other random assortments of all things Boosie. It will be interesting to track the recently-freed MC as he journeys down the vortex of social media.