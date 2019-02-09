Lil Baby is out on bail, fresh out of jail, after being arrested for reckless driving on Thursday (Feb. 7). The rapper didn't let the incident stop him from performing, even though he has visible bruises on his face that he claims came at the hands of his arresting officers.

On Friday night (Feb. 9), the Atlanta rapper performed his first show since bonding out. Following his set, he hopped on Instagram to share his feelings about getting back to business. He used a rap in which he also implies police caused the bruises on his face. In the clip, Baby sits in a car. There are two visible lumps on the side of his jaw.

"Rocked 'em/Next show I'm on the way/Police got my face swoll'/I don't give a fuck though," he rhymes.

The "Drip Too Hard" artist was charged with reckless driving, eluding police and failure to signal following his arrest. Video of the incident hit the internet on Thursday. In the footage, the rapper can be seen on the ground while an officer is trying to restrain him. He was quickly bailed out and vented about the situation on IG.

"Fuck The Police Who Be On That Bullshit," he captioned a photo of himself. "Shoutout To The Ones Who Get You Thru The Process ASAP ....."

See video of Lil Baby rapping about receiving bruises at the hands of the police below.