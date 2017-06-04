Lil B Lifts Curse on Houston Rockets’ James Harden

It finally happened. It's been over two years since Lil B cursed James Harden. But now the whimsical and all-powerful Based God has decided to lift the curse from the Houston Rockets' guard.

The Cali rapper announced the news while on an episode ESPN's First Take. B contemplated lifting the curse out of pity, following the Rockets being bounced from the 2017 NBA Playoffs behind a lackluster performance from the bearded one. “I apologize to James harden I’m ready to talk and end the curse… it’s time to talk and be the leader everyone believes you are,” the Based God wrote on Twitter shortly after Houston's season ended. Now it's official.

The whole thing started back in 2015, when Lil B felt some type of way about Harden stealing his cooking dance, and refusing to acknowledge it. The curse was cast, and even re-cast, in an attempt to stunt Harden's greatness. But after two seasons, Lil B is willing to let things go.

While on set, Lil B even got a chance to meet with Kevin Durant's mom. B put a curse on Durant that was in place for a couple of years, until KD decided to join up with the Golden State Warriors, who B predicts to win it all this season.

Check out shots from the show below.

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