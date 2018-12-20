Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is not done with Migos just yet. In a new sit-down with TMZ, the Cleveland native is calling out the XXL 2018 Winter issue cover stars once again, and he's demanding respect.

"You know, I'm just here to set the record straight," Layzie tells TMZ in a video the celebrity news outlet posted yesterday. "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — we did a lot and to be overlooked in a capacity of disrespect and it's all around the board right now. It's in R&B—it's like the young guys against the old guys. But really, that's not what it's about, man. It's about paying homage to the brick layers, the ones that came before us."

As previously reported, Migos made a bold claim in their cover story, with Offset telling XXL, "We the biggest group in the world to ever exist, 'cause we can do individual and we can go as a group."

This claim didn't sit well with Layzie Bone, who felt it was a slap in the face to the groups who came before them — like Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

"Migo’s the biggest rap group ever???" Layzie wrote in response on Instagram with a screenshot of the original XXL story. "These Lil niggaz got the rap game fucked up. I accept that challenge. Nah homies y’all niggaz Lil niggaz compared to Bone Thugs N Harmony. @migos @offsetyrn @quavohuncho @yrntakeoff."

In the TMZ Live interview, Layzie does give props to the Migos for their talent, but says in the end, referring to themselves as "the biggest group in the world to ever exist" wasn't the move.

"You have to show respect," Layzie said. "How would you know where you're going if you don't know where you came from?"

Watch Layzie Bone call out Migos for the lack of respect below.