Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Get Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Wednesday (July 8), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members Krayzie Bone (Anthony Henderson), Layzie Bone (Steven Howse), Flesh-n-Bone (Stanley Howse), Bizzy Bone (Bryon Anthony McCane II) and Wish Bone (Charles Scruggs Jr.) were praised for their melodic-rap sound as they received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, hosted by legendary radio personality Big Boy, drew notable celebrities including fellow rapper Ras Kass, actor-comedian Katt Williams, reality-TV star Ray J, and Lil Eazy-E, son of Ruthless Records co-Founder Eazy-E, who originally signed the five-man group to his label.

Hip-hop icons Fat Joe and Ice-T saluted the rap quintet for maintaining their brotherhood and longevity in the music game.

All five members delivered acceptance speeches thanking family, friends and fans for their unwavering support.

"We came from a place where opportunities were way too limited, so to be here standing with my brothers is something that I don't take for granted," said Flesh-n-Bone. "All we wanted to do was share a particular sound to inspire the world, and I thank God for giving us another chance to celebrate together."

"All I ever wanted to see was my homeboys successful," added Layzie Bone. "All I ever wanted in life was for us to prosper... Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, we are brothers."

Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney join fellow artists Ice Cube, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Ludacris, and Dr. Dre, who have all secured a star on the world-renowned Walk of Fame.

Watch Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

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