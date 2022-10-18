KR Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Multiple Rapes – Report

Kaalan Walker, previously known by his rapper name KR, has reportedly been sentenced to spend the next five decades behind bars for raping multiple women and teenage girls.

The disgraced rapper-actor appeared in court on Monday (Oct. 17), where a judge ordered him to be sentenced to 50 years in prison, reports the Los Angeles Times. The ruling comes six months after the entertainer was convicted by a jury of sexually assaulting four women and three teenage girls. KR was found guilty of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. He was acquitted of three other rape charges.

KR, who had a role in the 2018 Superlfy remake, was originally arrested on Sept. 11, 2018, following multiple rape allegations. He was released and arrested again on Sept. 26, 2018. He was arraigned that October and charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

"In each of the cases, aspiring models were contacted by Walker via social media with the premise of being hired to work professionally," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement at the time of KR's arraignment in 2018. "While alone, each of the victims reported that Walker sexually assaulted them."

Following his trial and conviction in April, KR's attorney Andrew Flier told XXL his client is innocent and they plan to appeal the ruling.

"Mr. Walker adamantly maintains his complete innocence," the statement read. "He did not receive a fair trial as the jury did not hear many material issues and facts due to being excluded improperly by the Court. There were 25 charges originally and 17 including dismissals and not guilties are gone. [Three] of the main women were found not guilty. This case will be overturned on appeal."

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and Walker's attorney for comment.