Kodak Black Security Guard Shot While Rapper Was at McDonald’s – Report

Kodak Black's security guard has been shot while the rapper was at McDonald’s ordering food early this morning.

On Monday morning (April 5) around 3 a.m., Kodak Black's security guard was shot in his leg by unnamed individuals in a car that had been following the rapper and his entourage a short time earlier, according to a report from Tallahassee Democrat on April 5.

Tallahassee Police Department Spokeswoman Alicia Turner confirmed the shooting with the media outlet, stating that the incident took place outside the city's Dewey Street McDonald's.

Kodak, 23, and his entourage were reportedly followed by several vehicles that attempted to cut them off after the rapper left from Baja’s Beach Club, located on Pensacola Street in Tallahassee. Kodak was in the city as a headliner for Cultur3 Fest on April 4.

The rhymer and his crew went to the McDonald's on Tennessee and Dewey Streets, subsequently blocking the entrance to the fast-food franchise with a vehicle. Kodak Black reportedly went inside the McDonald's to get food despite his security team attempting to pick up the meal for him.

At that moment, the same vehicle that allegedly was following Kodak's team earlier in the night showed up in the parking lot. The vehicle then left the premises to return shortly after with the occupants shooting.

Kodak Black's security guard was shot in the femoral artery in his leg and taken to a Tallahassee hospital, where he was undergoing surgery. The rapper was put in an armored vehicle and taken away from the scene of the crime.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's representative and the Tallahassee Police Department for comment.

