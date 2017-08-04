Best Songs of the Week Featuring Kodak Black, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and More

Summer's been stuffed with new records, and this week we get a nice variety of different tracks.

Kodak Black dropped a softer song called "Dream Girl" earlier this week, but then he doubled back with his partner in rhyme Jackboy to remix Tee Grizzley and Lil Yachty's "From the D to the A."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a.k.a. NBA Youngboy, returned with his first new mixtape this week since getting out of jail back in may. AI YoungBoy is a terrific listen, but his work with Dubba-AA, DJ Swift and Louie Bandz are highlights. "Came From" is just one of many gems on the tape.

Wifisfuneral leaked his own Boy Who Cried Wolf mixtape against his own label's wishes after the label apparently kept pulling his song "Wrist Motion" down from his own SoundCloud account. The song is heat, so it's no wonder he was dying to let it go.

Juicy J also dropped a dope new single with Offset called "Flood Watch" produced by TM88. Hopefully it means Rubba Band Business: The Album is finally on the way.

And finally, those damn Rae Sremmurd boys are back with another crazy record. "Perplexing Pegasus" is a solid groove. Bump that, and the rest of

