Here Are 30 of Juice Wrld’s Best Deep Cuts
During a professional music career that lasted just a few years, Juice Wrld managed to become the face of the emo rap generation. Although he died of a tragic accidental drug overdose last December, he left more than enough music for fans to vibe out to, and a lot of the tracks can be found below the surface of his catalog.
If you take a deep dive into Juice Wrld's SoundCloud account you'll find him rapping under the name of JuiceTheKidd. This version of Juice has the charisma down, but the recordings are less pristine and he hasn't leaned all the way into the melodic stylings that would make him a star. But you can hear the flashes of stardom on "Forever," the very first track he posted to SoundCloud in 2015.
In subsequent years Juice would continue unveiling his potential as a blooming superstar as he released multiple projects, enough to have a ton of underrated gems. In the crevices of his SoundCloud and even his albums, you'll hear dope tracks like the raucous "Syphillis" (Death Race for Love) or "Hold Me Down," a 2016 song that offered a glimpse of the melody-heavy songs he'd make in the future. These aren't the iconic Juice Wrld tracks fans have grown to love, but they remain quintessential for trying to understand his appeal and his legacy.
Whether they're offerings recorded in an amateur studio in high school or album tracks you might not have paid enough attention to, Juice has plenty of tracks that are more than initially meets the ear. Now, it's time to look at the best of them.
Today, XXL takes a look at the 30 best Juice Wrld deep cuts. Check out the list below to unearth gems you might not have known you needed.
"Forever"Juice Wrld
"Lost My Mind (Freestyle)"Juice Wrld
"Mmmmm"Juice Wrld
"Hold Me Down"Juice Wrld
"Telepathy (Part 2)"Juice Wrld
"30 HRS Freestyle"Juice Wrld
"Paranoid"Juice Wrld
"Too Smooth"Juice Wrld
"Syphilis"Juice Wrld
"Long Gone"Juice Wrld
"I'll Be Fine"Juice Wrld
"She's the One"Juice Wrld
"I'm Still"Juice Wrld
"Hard Work Pays Off"Juice Wrld With Future
"Fighting Demons"Juice Wrld
"Used To"Juice Wrld
"Blood on My Jeans"Juice Wrld
"Golden X Get Away Juice Wrld
"Fall Back"Juice Wrld
"Woah"Juice Wrld
"Titanic"Juice Wrld
"The Bees Knees"Juice Wrld
"Who Shot Cupid"Juice Wrld
"Make Believe"Juice Wrld
"Man of the Year"Juice Wrld
"I Swear"Juice Wrld
"Bad Energy"Juice Wrld
"Playing Games (I'm Not Playing Fair)Juice Wrld
"Pretty Boy"Juice Wrld
"Ain't Livin Right"Juice Wrld and Future Featuring Gunna