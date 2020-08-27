Here Are 30 of Juice Wrld’s Best Deep Cuts

During a professional music career that lasted just a few years, Juice Wrld managed to become the face of the emo rap generation. Although he died of a tragic accidental drug overdose last December, he left more than enough music for fans to vibe out to, and a lot of the tracks can be found below the surface of his catalog.

If you take a deep dive into Juice Wrld's SoundCloud account you'll find him rapping under the name of JuiceTheKidd. This version of Juice has the charisma down, but the recordings are less pristine and he hasn't leaned all the way into the melodic stylings that would make him a star. But you can hear the flashes of stardom on "Forever," the very first track he posted to SoundCloud in 2015.

In subsequent years Juice would continue unveiling his potential as a blooming superstar as he released multiple projects, enough to have a ton of underrated gems. In the crevices of his SoundCloud and even his albums, you'll hear dope tracks like the raucous "Syphillis" (Death Race for Love) or "Hold Me Down," a 2016 song that offered a glimpse of the melody-heavy songs he'd make in the future. These aren't the iconic Juice Wrld tracks fans have grown to love, but they remain quintessential for trying to understand his appeal and his legacy.

Whether they're offerings recorded in an amateur studio in high school or album tracks you might not have paid enough attention to, Juice has plenty of tracks that are more than initially meets the ear. Now, it's time to look at the best of them.

Today, XXL takes a look at the 30 best Juice Wrld deep cuts. Check out the list below to unearth gems you might not have known you needed.