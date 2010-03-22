Jim Jones Mixtape Premieres on XXLMag.com Tomorrow, New Tracklist Revealed

The Capo is back. XXLMag.com will be exclusively premiering Jim Jones’ The Ghost of Rich Porter mixtape tomorrow (March 23), when fans will be able to download the entire tape for free.

Since we last heard the tape, Jones has made some last minute changes. The Harlemite has added three new songs to project, including “Tryna Win” with fellow New Yorker Maino, “Hustle” with Chicago’s L.E.P. Bogus Boys and “My Life is a Movie.”

As previously reported, the disc features appearances by Gucci Mane, Juelz Santana, Shawty Lo and Joell Ortiz, among others. It also includes all new, original beats—including one song with famed beatsmith The Alchemist —except for “Harlem Forever,” which finds the Capo and Santana over Drake’s smash single “Forever.”

Peep the tape’s front and back covers below, which includes info on the new track listing as well as information on the producers involved. —William Nilly