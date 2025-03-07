JayDaYoungan’s Mother Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Words Before His Death

JayDaYoungan's mother reveals the rapper's heartbreaking last words before his death. She also believes her son's murder may have been a setup.

JayDaYoungan's Mom Speaks on Her Son's Final Moments

On Monday (March 3), JayDaYoungan's mother, Latisha Jefferson, shared a video on Instagram explaining the harrowing details that went down immediately after the Louisiana rapper was shot outside his home in July of 2022. During one part of her tragic story, Latisha tearfully describes the last words her son uttered before he passed away.

"Through all this, he smiled and said, 'Mama,'" LaTisha explains in the video below. "He kissed me on my jaw, my left cheek. He said, 'Mama, I love you but I'm not 'gon make it.' Put yourself in my shoes."

JayDaYoungan's Mother Believes Her Son's Murder Was a Setup

Elsewhere in the video, Latisha Jefferson adamantly explains that she believes JayDaYoungan's murder was the result of a setup. Without naming any specific names, she provides her stance.

"I feel like it was a setup," the late rapper's mom declares. "Yes I do. I don't know what the f**k, how the f**k. One muthaf**kin' shooter. One person. How the f**k would he [JayDaYoungan] know in a matter of 15 minutes to come to my house and do all this."

JayDaYoungan was shot and killed on July 27, 2022, outside of his home in Bogalusa, La. His father, Kenyatta Scott, who was also injured during the shooting, explained days later that the rapper was ambushed by five gunmen.

The man who police accused of the murder died by suicide in June of 2023 while officers were trying to apprehend him for a separate homicide.

Watch the heartbreaking video of JayDaYoungan's mother explaining the moments before his passing and that she believes her son was set up to be killed below.

JayDaYoungan's Mom Reveals His Last Words and Says Her Son Was Setup