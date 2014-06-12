Reality Star Casey Cohen Demands An Apology From Every Publication Who Said She Was Jay Z’s Side Piece

The reality star accused of being Jay Z's mistress is firing back. Casey Cohen, who appeared in the Bravo series Princesses: Long Island, is having her lawyer send a cease and desist letters to the publications that reported that she was Jay's side piece according to TMZ. The letter includes her claim that she and the rap mogul "have never been in love or intimate" and a request for a public apology to her, Jay Z and Beyonce and remove all posts about her from the Internet. Cohen was named as Jay's paramour in several magazines all owned by the same company Bauer Media Group.

Casey Cohenhas admitted to having met Jay Z and Beyonce but only in a professional capacity through her work as a VIP hostess at 1Oak in NYC.

Bauer Media Group has yet to make a public comment on Cohen's letter.

[TMZ]