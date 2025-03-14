Jay Rock Arrested After Police Find Gun in His Car – Report

Jay Rock was arrested yesterday in Watts, Calif. after police discovered a gun in his vehicle.

Jay Rock Arrested on Gun Charge

On Thursday (March 13), Jay Rock, born Johnny McKenzie, was booked on a felony gun charge, according to police records obtained by XXL on Friday (March 14). NBC 4 Los Angeles reports Rock had a run-in with the law at the Nickerson Gardens public housing complex. Rock was initially pulled over for trespassing. However, officers say he tried to flee on foot when police would not tell him why he was being detained.

Officers eventually caught up with the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper and a firearm was discovered in his abandoned vehicle. Jay Rock remains in police custody as of press time. His next court date is not listed.

XXL has reached out to Jay Rock's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Jay Rock has been quiet on the music side recently. His last album, Redemption, dropped in 2018. In 2023, he put out the songs "Eastside" with Kal Banx, "Too Fast (Pull Over)" with Anderson .Paak and Latto, and "Blowfly" featuring Ab-Soul. In December of 2023, he announced a TDE compilation album featuring Black Hippy would be dropping in 2024. The project was supposed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Top Dawg Entertainment. However, it never came to fruition.

In January, Jay Rock collaborated with 2 Eleven on the track "Black Dynamite." Rock is currently prepping the new album Eastside Johnny, his first album in seven years.