Jadakiss’ Son Jae’Won Tells The Notorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace That He Hates Ready to Die

Jadakiss son, rapper Jae'Won, is not a fan of The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album Ready to Die, and he was sure to let Biggie's son CJ Wallace know during a recent conversation.

On the premiere episode of Jae'Won and CJ's new podcast Silver Spoons on Oct. 12, the former stated his case as to why he actually prefers Biggie's sophomore effort, Life After Death, over the late legend's 1994 debut.

"I hate the first album, I'm not gonna lie," Jae admitted. "It was like a grungy, dirty... It just felt like dirty Brooklyn ni**as just rapping. There was no landing for me."

Instead, he argued that Life After Death had better storytelling, production and overall growth. But there were still some redeeming qualities on Ready to Die.

"Don't get me wrong, the rapping on Ready to Die was dope as hell," Jae clarified. "But the songs overall, I could have done without some of [them]. It's not cohesive enough for me."

CJ of course pushed back, defended his father's debut and argued, "I feel like for a first album, you don't really have many misses."

To make it clear that his disdain is equally distributed, Jae'Won also revealed he hates a 2015 album from his own father as well.

"I hate Top 5 Dead or Alive by my pops," he added. "Hate it. I probably listened to it twice."

Check out the clip of Jae'Won and CJ discussing Ready to Die below.

Watch Jae'Won and CJ Wallace Discuss Ready to Die

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