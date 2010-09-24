J. Cole & Trae Tha Truth Rock ‘NBA Elite 11′ Party [Video]

Basketball season is right around the corner, and that means a new set of NBA video games are gearing up to hit stores. Last night (September 23), in honor of the release of NBA Elite 11, the newest title from EA Sports, the gaming company, with the help of Project 2050, threw a launch party in New York City.

Guests in the house for the event, which was held near Herald Square, included J. Cole, Trae Tha Truth and 9th Wonder, all of whom performed. 9th held it down on the 1s and 2s for much of the night, while Trae and Cole both took to the stage to perform. Trae, who yesterday premiered on XXLMag.com a brand new track, “The Radio Won’t Play This,” from his upcoming album, treated the crowd to a performance of “Swang.” Shortly after, XXL Freshman Class of 2010 member J. Cole rocked a short set which included performances of “All I Want Is You,” “Who Dat,” “Star Is Born” and “Higher” [Watch Below].

9th Wonder and J. Cole each contributed to the original soundtrack for the game, with the 9th handling the bulk of the tracks while his fellow North Carolina native crafted the game’s theme, “The Plan,” which hit the Internet earlier this week.

NBA Elite 11 hits shelves October 5. —Adam Fleischer