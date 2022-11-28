Instagram – How to Add Music to Photo Posts

Instagram has launched a new feature that gives users the option to add a song to their photo posts.

According to @creators' post on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, users can add up to 90 seconds of music to their in-feed photo posts.

"Music is a huge part of expression on Instagram, and we’re excited to provide the ability to add music to Feed photo posts like you can with Reels and Stories," the announcement reads in part. "No matter which format works best to tell your story, you can now add a soundtrack to your favorite photo moments to bring them to life."

If you're ready to bring your IG photos to life, the process is pretty easy.

Just create a post with a photo you would like to share with your followers. Then, before you hit "Share," toggle "Add Music."

Add music to your feed on Instagram. creators/Instagram loading...

Search for a song you want to use or browse IG's "Trending" and "For You" sections for a track you desire.

Once you find the song you would like to use, select the section of the tune you want to play and the clip's duration. Clips can be anywhere from 5 to 90 seconds.

Select "Done" and then "Share" to publish your post in your feed. That's all you have to do.

This new feature follows Instagram's various music engagement features, including sharing music in your DMs and music-based AR effects.

Overall, it looks like Instagram is actively trying to bring the TikTok experience to its platform. Currently, Reels and videos have become the dominant features used on the social-networking app.

Watch Instagram's Music In Feed Video Below