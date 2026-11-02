Ice Cube and Mike Epps Bring Craig and Day-Day Energy to New Listen & Laugh Podcast

Ice Cube and Mike Epps have entered the podcast game with Listen & Laugh, a new pod inspired by their roles in the Friday film series.

This past Friday (Oct. 30), the pair dropped the first trailer for the pod, which will feature conversations with some major names across music, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The preview gives fans a look at some of the guests who will be stopping by, which includes the likes of artists Dr. Dre, Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco, The Game and T.I., comedians Cedric the Entertainer and Bill Burr, former NBA player Jalen Rose and many more.

"From the streets to the suites, Last Friday to first crushes, big breaks and heartbreaks, classic stories and new debates, the conversations get real," the show's description reads on YouTube. "The guards come down, the stories get personal, and nothing is off limits. Cube's gonna make you listen and Epps is gonna make you laugh. And sometimes, it will be the other way around."

In the YouTube comments, Cube added, "People will see that me and Mike relationship is very similar to [our Friday characters] Craig and Day Day but in real life."

Listen & Laugh also pays homage to where Cube and Epps' relationship began while working on Next Friday in 2000, as the characters Craig and Day-Day respectively, and the set takes inspiration from the iconic porch featured in the original 1995 Friday movie.

New episodes are expected to drop every Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

Check out the extended trailer for Ice Cube and Mike Epps' Listen & Laugh podcast below.

Watch the Trailer for Ice Cube and Mike Epps' New Listen & Laugh Podcast

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