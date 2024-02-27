GloRilla Reveals She and Lil Uzi Vert Are Cousins

GloRilla recently revealed she is related to Lil Uzi Vert.

GloRilla Is Cousins With Lil Uzi Vert

On Monday (Feb. 26), GloRilla was a guest on the Past Your Bedtime podcast with host Fannita Leggett. During the episode, which can be seen below, Glo was asked what artists she would collab with in a series of rapid-fire questions. When asked if she would do a song with Lil Uzi Vert, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper made the revelation that she is cousins with Uzi.

"That's my cousin," Glo revealed at the 2:55 mark of the interview below. "That's my real cousin."

When Fannita asked why the two rappers have yet to collab, Glo responded: "We actually working on it. We gon' get it together. We never started on a song, we gotta get it together. That's my cousin, though."

Rapper Who Are Related

There are dozens of related rappers in the music industry. Last February, Latto revealed she is related to 2 Chainz. The previous year, Kevin Gates revealed in an interview that he and Lil Durk are related.

See GloRilla reveal she is related to Lil Uzi Vert below.

Watch GloRilla on Past Your Bedtime