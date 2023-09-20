GloRilla Throws Up Gang Sign With Fivio Foreign and Responds to Backlash

Glorilla is responding to backlash for dissing a gang with a hand sign she threw up in a recent photo with Fivio Foreign.

GloRilla Throws Up Gang Sign in Photo

On Sept. 16, GlorRilla shared a photo of herself posing with Fivio Foreign during a recent trip to New York City. In the pic, which can be seen below, both artists are doing what is known in gang culture as throwing down rakes, which is a diss aimed at the Gangsta Disciples street gang.

Social Media Reacts to GloRilla Photo

People on social media were quick to react to the photo with opinions on Glo dissing GDs.

"Fivio got glorilla droppin the rakes is crazy," one X user commented.

"Glorilla puttin down the rakes like a true groupie," another post on the topic reads.

GloRilla Responds to Backlash

GloRilla has since responded to the backlash, claiming she was unaware of exactly what she was doing in the photo.

"I thought he was telling me to throw up his gang," Glo captioned the post on Facebook. "I did not know what it meant until after we took da picture."

Read More: Fivio Foreign Video of Him as a Young Audience Member on The Steve Wilkos Show Goes Viral

Peep GloRilla responding to backlash for throwing up a gang sign below.

See the GlorRilla and Fivio Foreign Photo That Sparked Backlash