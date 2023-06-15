Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

Gangsta Boo's cause of death has reportedly been revealed, six months following her untimely passing.

Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed

On Wednesday (June 14), Fox13 Action News in Memphis reported the medical examiner has released its autopsy findings in the Three 6 Mafia rapper's January death. They reveal Gangsta Boo died from an accidental overdose on a mixture of cocaine, Fentanyl and alcohol.

Gangsta Boo's Death

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, died on Jan. 1. She was discovered unresponsive in a Memphis home that afternoon. Arriving EMS attempted to revive her, however, she was pronounced dead on the scene. She was 43 years old.

DJ Paul Speaks Out Following Gangsta Boo's Death

Gangsta Boo was laid to rest following a homegoing service held on Jan. 14 in nearby Southhaven, Miss. A couple days later, Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul commented on his absence from the service after receiving backlash.

"Lemme explain something to y’all b***h-ass n***as out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral," he snapped in a social media video. "N***a, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I'm on muthaf**kin' tour and even if I wasn't, I don't do funerals, n***a."

"The last time I was at a funeral, it wasn't nothing but a bunch of groupie-a*s muthaf**kin' n***as up in that muthaf**ka," he continued. "Boo know how much I loved her, I know how much she loved me, n***a. I ain't got nothin' to prove to none of you punk-a*s, groupie-a*s n***as up in there."

Gangsta Boo is the third member of Three 6 Mafia to pass away in the last 10 years. Lord Infamous died in 2013 from a heart attack at the age of 40. Koopsta Knicca also died at the age of 40 in 2015 after suffering a stroke.