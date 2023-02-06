Funkmaster Flex Apologizes to Wu-Tang Clan for Nearly 25-Year-Old Beef

Funkmaster Flex has apologized to Wu-Tang Clan nearly 25 years after the tenured Hot 97 radio DJ and legendary rap group had beef.

On Feb. 4, Funkmaster Flex shared a photograph sitting next to Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. In the caption, he broke the news that they have put their beef to bed.

"I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO THE @RZA AND THE ENTIRE @WUTANGCLAN!!!" Funkmaster Flex wrote. "ALMOST 25YRS AGO THE GROUP, ME AND HOT97 HAD A DISAGREEMENT THAT TO ME NEVER GOT PUT TO BED AND I APOLOGIZE! LOOKING BACK AT THIS 20 SUMTHIN YEARS LATER.. WE GONNA MAKE UP FOR THE TIME WE MISSED…THE WORLDS GREATEST RAP GROUP AND THE WORLDS GREATEST RADIO STATIONS ARE GOING TO COME TOGETHER BRING U SOMETHING AMAZING!"

Additionally, Funk Flex teased a possible collab with the supergroup.

"RZA + FUNKFLEX + WUTANG = ????" he added.

Multiple members of the group responded to the post in the comment section.

“Nothing but love Blackman! And that’s Reciprical!!!!!" Raekwon wrote.

RZA posted multiple Wu-Tang hand symbol emojis. Masta Killa commented "Peace."

Wu-Tang Clan and Hot 97's beef dates back to 1997, when the group feuded with the famous NYC radio station after the group was allegedly given an ultimatum to perform at Summer Jam or not have their records played. This led to Ghostface Killah leading the crowd in a chant of "Fuck Hot 97" during the show, which caused even more friction between the group and the statioin. Wu and Hot mended things in 2013, when the group returned to the Summer Jam stage.

