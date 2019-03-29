Over the past decade or so, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been honoring iconic hip-hop artists from pioneers like Grandmaster Flash & the Furious 5 to their most recent inductee the late Tupac Shakur. In 2019, RZA believes it's time for the Wu-Tang Clan to be honored.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday (March 27), the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA says he thinks it will be a while before they secure their spot inside the historic museum, which is located on the shore of Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, but he's determined to make it happen.

“I think we should [get in], and I do care,” RZA says. “It may take some time to get in there. I think it’s good for us and I think it’s good for rock and roll, because hip-hop is a form of music that grabs from every genre, but definitely grabs from rock and roll.”

RZA goes on to say that rap and rock fans share the same spirit when it comes to the youth culture. The rapper-producer continues by establishing that Wu-Tang's "Bring da Rukus" off their debut LP Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is a song that blends both genres together.

“Listening to a song like ‘Bring da Ruckus,’ I thought I was making hip-hop, but shit, it has a motherfuckin’ rock & roll groove like a mutherfucker," RZA says. "I don’t know how the fuck I did that. I go back and listen to some of the Beatles progressions and some of [Led] Zeppelin’s progressions and movements, like, okay, I was on some shit, though.”

Since 2007, other iconic rappers like Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and N.W.A have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while others like LL Cool J have been nominated. Hopefully, the Wu-Tang Clan's time will come sooner than later.