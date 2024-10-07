Foxy Brown Refutes Claims That She Is Going to Tell on Jay-Z for Having a Rumored Underage Relationship With Him

Foxy Brown is calling cap on claims she's going to tell on Jay-Z for purportedly having a relationship with the rapper when she was 16.

Foxy Brown Speaks on Jay-Z Rumors

With Diddy in the spotlight for facing sex crimes, some people on the internet have surmised that Hov could be next, with one of the main talking points surrounding the rumor that Jay-Z had sex with Foxy Brown when she was a teenager. On Sunday (Oct. 6), Fox Boog responded on Instagram to a Twitter comment claiming she is going to spill the beans when her alleged non-disclosure agreement is up in 2025.

"In icon business," Foxy posted on her Instagram Story along with the comment. "Miss me wit tha fake news. NDA? Ain't a muthaf**ka alive could stop my story. NDA on my sh*t gon run 100 mill."

In a separate post, she responded to a YouTube video titled Foxy Brown Breaks Silence: Game Over 4 Jay-Z and Diddy, and a screenshot of a DM where Foxy tells someone her story will "shock you to your core."

"Stop playing wit my name dying for a comment," the Brooklyn rapper posted. "Can't spin me wit the sucker sh*t. Take down Hov. Better ask about the cloth I'm cut from."

"Y'all want me to be anti-Hov so bad," she concluded with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Jay-Z and Foxy Brown's Relationship

Foxy Brown rose to prominence after being featured on Jay-Z's 1996 song "Ain't No Ni**a," at the age of 16. The song was integral in Foxy signing a deal with Def Jam later that year. She would later collaborate with Jigga on the songs "I'll Be" and "Sunshine." Rumors have circulated that Jay-Z was in a sexual relationship with Foxy when she was underage. Those rumors have been shot down by Foxy multiple times in recent years.

Check out Foxy Brown's posts below.

See Foxy Brown Refuting Claims She's Going to Tell on Jay-Z

Foxy Brown responds to Jay-Z rumors. foxybrown/Instagram loading...

Foxy Brown reacts to Jay-Z rumors. foxybrown/Instagram loading...