Looks Like Foogiano May Be Free From Prison, New Photo Appears

Foogiano appears to be free after serving five years in prison.

On Tuesday (April 21), 1017 producer SpiffoMadeIt shared a selfie of Foo on his Instagram Story along with the caption "No More Free Foo," signifying that the rapper has been released from behind bars. Foo's personal photographer also seemed to confirm the news, writing, "Stay free welcome home Foo," on his Instagram Story.

Foo was sentenced to five years in prison in May of 2021 following his capture after melting off his GPS ankle monitor device and going on the run when he was on probation for a gun charge.

XXL has reached out to Foogiano's reps and his attorney for comment.

Foo is one of the last two artists on Gucci Mane's 1017 Global label, along with Pooh Shiesty, after Guwop announced he was purging the roster in October of 2024.

"I'm looking at my [profit and loss statement], and me being a businessman, I think that I'm going to have to release almost all of my artists, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano," Gucci announced. "This is a decision I didn't want to make. I thought about it. I could keep all of them under the contract. But I said, 'Hey, f**k it, let's just make the unselfish decision and let them take their talents elsewhere.'"

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane and forcing him to sign a contract release form at gunpoint.

See Foogiano's Producer and Photographer Celebrating His Release From Prison

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