Flo Milli Names Her Top Five Favorite Rappers

Every rapper, from their inception as an artist to where they are currently, has a list of rappers who have come before them that they emulate in some form or fashion. 2021 XXL Freshman Flo Milli might be a rookie on the scene, but when it comes to rhymers she admires, her lineup consists of heavy hitters from the 1990s, the 2000s and the 2010s.

During the 2021 XXL Freshman shoot in Atlanta in May, Flo dished on her top five favorite rappers.

"My top five favorite rappers would have to be: Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Young Thug, Eve and Lil Kim," she divulges. "And I would say they're my top five because I feel like the majority of them paved the way for newer generations of rap. I have mad respect for them, and I like their style and the things that they brung to rap. So, those would be my fave."

Flo Milli's top picks aren't surprising though, because when it comes to her style, rap flow and overall appeal, one can easily catch a glimpse of the aforementioned five rappers. Some of these artists also made a few of Flo's favorite albums as well. While on set with XXL, Flo Milli shared her efforts that reign supreme when it comes to projects that have impacted her life or career.

Of the rappers Flo mentioned, her most treasured LPs are Nicki's Pink Friday, Missy Elliott's Under Construction and Young Thug's Barter 6. As you can see, the versatility in Flo Milli's sound stems from her music choices.

She's anything, but ordinary or predictable. Watch Flo Milli share her top five favorite rappers below.