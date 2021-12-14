Flavor Flav Nearly Crushed to Death by Falling Boulder While Driving – Report

Flavor Flav had a close call today while driving in California when he was nearly crushed to death by a massive falling boulder.

According to a TMZ report published on Tuesday (Dec. 14), Flavor Flav was almost the victim of Mother Nature's action after a boulder fell from a cliff. A rep for the famed Public Enemy rapper told the media outlet that Flav was taking a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when a huge boulder, which was loosened by heavy rainfall, tumbled off a cliff near La Tuna Canyon and crashed into the right side of his vehicle. The impact caused the rap veteran to briefly lose control of his car before he could resume control and safely pull over to the side of the road.

An image taken from the accident scene shows Flav's white-colored vehicle, which suffered some major damage to the front hood and the car's headlight is shattered to pieces. Luckily, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn't get hurt in the collision with the boulder.

Flav reportedly said that he's in good spirits and thankful to be alive. "God is good," he reportedly told the website. "[I] came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive."

Apparently, an eyewitness also saw the whole thing happen. The shocked driver was able to stop and assist the rapper who appeared physically fine but mentally distressed.

Thankfully, Flavor Flav's team was able to get AAA to the scene because his car was inoperable and made sure he was out of danger.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.