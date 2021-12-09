Fat Trel Arrested Less Than Two Months After Getting Released From Prison

Fat Trel has been arrested again, less than two months after getting released from prison in October.

According to an arrest docket obtained by XXL on Thursday (Dec. 9), Fat Trel, born Martrel Reeves, was arrested and booked at the Arlington County Sheriff's Office in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday (Dec. 8) on four counts of a Revocation of Suspended Sentence and Probation in connection to a 2018 arrest. Trel is currently in custody awaiting bond and has a court date scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

The details of this particular 2018 arrest are unclear.

Fat Trel was reportedly released from prison in October. The "Large Amount" rapper was initially arrested on July 8, 2018 in Upper Marlboro, Md. on a charge of a Gun Offender Fail to Register, but also has an arrest from August 30, 2018 for in Arlington, Va. It's uncertain if the cases are related.

Reports from July of 2018 claim that police pulled Trel over for a traffic violation and found that he didn’t have any identification on him or a driver’s license because it was previously been suspended. Police also discovered a .40-caliber gun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. The pistol was later identified as a “ghost gun,” which are assembled from kits and function like a real firearm. These reports, however, have not been confirmed.

The aforementioned weapon, according to The New York Times, is extremely dangerous and usually don’t have a serial number, which makes them hard to trace.

In March of 2016, Fat Trel was arrested for Possession of Counterfeit Money after being accused of attempting to use the faux bills at a Maryland casino. He maintained his innocence. The following month, he was taken into custody in Arlington, Va. for DWI, narcotics distribution, speeding and driving with a revoked license.

XXL has reached out to the Arlington County Sheriff's Office and an attorney for Fat Trel for a comment.

Arlington County Sheriff's Office