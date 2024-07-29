The Break Presents – Ez Mil

Ez Mil still can't believe the crazy year he's had. The Filipino rapper from Las Vegas just linked up with Eminem for "Head Honcho," a song featured on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album, released in July. The track is currently No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the LP just locked in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Everything changed for the 25-year-old when he received a message from Eminem's longtime manager Paul Rosenberg last February. Rosenberg said Em was impressed by Ez Mil's track, "Up Down (Step & Walk)," and wanted to meet.

The music video exploded on YouTube in 2023, and now has over 4.5 million views. A month after getting the message from Em's manager, Ez Mil drove from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to link up with Eminem and Dr. Dre, where he signed a joint deal with Shady, Aftermath and Interscope Records. Coming off his 2023 album, DU4LI7Y: Redux, which included an Eminem feature on the song "Realest," Ez Mil is back in the studio working on a new album.

In this week's edition of XXL's The Break, Ez Mil shares a few details about what he's got going on.

Currently Working On: "There's so much I'm working on, bro. Right now, definitely my album. Relistening, rewriting. It's so personal, it's so personal for me. It's so hard to make; it's really difficult to make, especially when it comes to having to come up with the right words."

I got into rapping by: "Being so depressed that I listened to a lot of Eminem and came up with the song 'Hyperthermia' ’cause my mom was in Shanghai."

My standout moments to date have been: "This moment with Em! 'Head Honcho.' No. 72 on the charts! What?!"

My goal in hip-hop is: "Most importantly the album. I wanna just get that out of the way. Making sure it's done right is the main focus. It's a mission for myself, to introduce me."

Standouts

"Up Down (Step & Walk)"

Eminem's "Head Honcho" featuring Ez Mil

"Realest" featuring Eminem

"Panalo"

DU4LI7Y: Redux