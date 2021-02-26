Eminem ‘Godzilla’ Lyrics
Eminem released "Godzilla" when he surprise-dropped his Music to Be Murdered By album on Jan. 31, 2020. It became the first posthumous Juice Wrld song to come out following his death in late 2019.
"Godzilla" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video, which features appearances from both Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre, currently has over 329 million views. It was directed by Cole Bennett and released in partnership with Lyrical Lemonade. The video features a dedication to Juice Wrld during the closing frames.
According to the lyric website Genius, Em raps faster on "Godzilla" than he does on his record-breaking track "Rap God." Genius claims he raps 10.65 syllables per second, or roughly 300 words in 30 seconds, on the song's third verse. This would break his "Rap God" record of 9.6 words per second, however it has not been verified by Guinness World Records.
Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.
INTRO
Ugh, you're a monster
VERSE ONE
I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I'll feel like Godzilla
Better hit the deck like the card dealer
My whole squad's in here, walkin' around the party
A cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby "The
Brain" Heenan which is probably the
Same reason I wrestle with mania
Shady's in this bitch, I'm posse'd up
Consider it to cross me a costly mistake
If they sleepin' on me, the
Hoes better get insomnia, ADHD, hydroxycut
Pass the Courvoisi' (Hey, hey)
In AA, with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdate
Better vacate, retreat like a vacay, mayday
This beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A, H-A, H-A
Laughin' all the way to the bank, I spray flames
They cannot tame or placate the (Aye)
CHORUS
Monster
You get in my way? I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)
I'm normal during the day, but at night turn to a monster (Yeah)
When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers
I look like a villain outta those blockbusters
Godzilla, fire spitter, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
VERSE TWO
I'm just a product of Slick Rick and Onyx, told 'em lick the balls
Had 'em just appalled at so many things that pissed 'em off
It's impossible to list 'em all
And in the midst of all this
I'm in a mental hospital with a crystal ball
Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?
Risperdal, voices whisper
But my fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawn
This is just the song to go ballistic on
You just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcher
I'm just a Loch Ness, the mythological
Quick to tell a bitch screw off like a fifth of Vodka
When you twist the top of the bottle, I'm a
CHORUS
Monster
You get in my way? I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)
I'm normal during the day, but at night turn to a monster (Yeah)
When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers
I look like a villain outta those blockbusters
Godzilla, fire spitter, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
VERSE THREE
If you never gave a damn, raise your hand
'Cause I'm about to set trip, vacation plans
I'm on point, like my index is, so all you will ever get is
The motherfuckin' finger (Finger), prostate exam ('xam)
How can I have all these fans and perspire?
Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire
And I got no plans to retire and I'm still the man you admire
These chicks are spazzin' out, I only get more handsome and flier
I got 'em passin' out like what you do, when you hand someone flyers
What goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw
'Cause I caught the flaps of my dollar stack
Right off the bat like a baseball, like Kid Ink
Bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy
'Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (cheesecake)
Bitch, I'm a player, I'm too motherfuckin' stingy for Cher
Won't even lend you an ear ain't even pretendin' to care
But I tell a bitch I'll marry her, if she'll bury her
Face on my genital area, the original Richard Ramirez
Christian Rivera '
'Cause my lyrics never sit well so they wanna give me the chair
Like a paraplegic, and it's scary, call it Harry Carry
'Cause every Tom and Dick and Harry
Carry a Merriam motherfuckin' dictionary
Got 'em swearin' up and down, they can't spit, this shit's hilarious
It's time to put these bitches in the obituary column
We wouldn't see eye to eye with a staring problem
Get the shaft out like a steering column (Mark Jack)
Trigger happy, pack heat, but it's black ink
Evil half of the Bad Meets
Evil, that means take a back seat
Take it back to Fat Petes with a maxi, single
Look at my rap sheets, what attracts these people
Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle
I stack these chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto
Fill 'em with the venom, and eliminate 'em
Other words, I Minute Maid 'em
I don't want to hurt 'em, but I did 'em in a fit of rage
I'm murderin' again, nobody will evade him
I'm finna kill 'em and dump all the fuckin' bodies in a lake
Obliteratin' everything, incineratin' and renegade 'em
And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid
But don't nobody want it but they're gonna get it anyway
'Cause I'm beginnin' to feel like I'm mentally ill
I'm Attila, kill or be killed, I'm a killer, be the vanilla gorilla
You're bringin' the killer within me, out of me
You don't want to be the enemy of the demon
Who went in me, and be on the receiving of me, what stupidity, it'd be
Every bit of me is the epitome of a spitter
When I'm in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck
Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me
A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me
I'm 'bout to fuckin' finish you bitch, I'm un-fadable
You wanna battle, I'm available, I'm blowin' up like an inflatable
I'm undebatable, I'm unavoidable, I'm un-evadable
I'm on the toilet bowl
I got a trailer full of money and I'm paid in full
I'm not afraid to pull the
OUTRO
Man stop
Look what I'm plannin' (Haha)
